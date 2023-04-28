Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

Jerry Springer, a longtime television host and former mayor of Cincinnati, died from pancreatic cancer, his representative confirmed to FOX Television Stations Friday.

Springer, who died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago Thursday, was 79.

A family spokesperson said in a statement on April 27 that Springer died after a "brief illness."

At its peak, "The Jerry Springer Show" was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural pariah , synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Season 25 -- Pictured: Jerry Springer, 25th Season Spectacular -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer's since 1970, said in a statement. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

RELATED: Jerry Springer, iconic talk show host, dead at 79

Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, people consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.