Japan beats USA in WBC final; Shohei Ohtani strikes out teammate Mike Trout to end game

Team Japan captured its third World Baseball Classic title after beating USA in the final 3-2 Tuesday.

Samurai Japan's victory was not without drama as Los Angeles Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other in the biggest of stages: in the ninth inning of a winner-take-all showdown. Ohtani got the better of his teammate after getting the final out on the mound to end the game.

Team USA drew first blood after a solo homer from former Los Angeles Dodger Trea Turner in the top of the second inning off Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. Samurai Japan responded in the following frame with a solo homer from Munetaka Murakami and then an RBI fielder's choice from St. Louis Cardinals' Laars Nootbaar to take a 2-1 lead over Team USA.

Japan then extended the lead to 3-1 after a solo home run from Kazuma Okamoto in the bottom of the fourth.

Team USA cut Japan's lead to 3-2 after Kyle Schwarber blasted a moonshot to the stadium's upper deck off former Dodger Yu Darvish.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Team Japan advanced past pool play after going undefeated in Pool B with wins over Australia, China, Czech Republic and South Korea. Samurai Japan punched their ticket to the final after beating Italy 9-3 in the quarterfinals and Mexico 6-5 in the semis.

Team USA advanced past pool play after finishing second in Pool C, with the lone loss coming against Mexico. Team USA punched its ticket to the final after beating Venezuela 9-7 in the quarterfinals and Cuba 14-2 in the semis.

