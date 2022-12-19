Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member

Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021.

Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.

Our FOX 35 cameras were the only ones rolling as FBI agents raided Biggs’ Ormond Beach home back in February of 2021. They searched his home and truck.

At the time, Biggs’ wasn’t home because he was entering a federal courtroom in Orlando where he was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Biggs is charged with obstruction of a congressional proceeding, violent and disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building after investigators said they saw him on video at the Capitol riot.

If convicted, Biggs faces more than 20 years in prison.