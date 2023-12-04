Jalina Anglin’s family wants Auburndale police sergeant fired following fatal crash

The family of a 5-year-old child killed in a crash with an Auburndale police officer last month is now calling for the officer’s termination.

On Monday, Jalina Anglin‘s family will take part in a press conference alongside members of Black Lives Matter Restoration Inc. and the Poor and Minority Justice Association.

Organizers say they’ve found several discrepancies with the crash report and official statements issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the fatal officer-involved incident.

Pictured: Jalina Anglin

According to a release issued ahead of Monday night’s press conference, Auburndale Police Sergeant Danny Swann was driving recklessly and exceeding speeds of 85 miles an hour when he ran a red light at US 92 and Havendale Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle Jalina and Jermanica Anglin were in on November 25.

The family is also calling for the Justice Department to take over the investigation, citing "strong credibility concerns" with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In a media release issued after the crash, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Swann was actively responding to a call with his emergency sirens and lights activated when Jermanica Anglin pulled into the intersection and was struck.

Pictured: Jalina Anglin

In their release, organizers say the sheriff’s office has not provided evidence to show Swann was indeed responding to a call at the time.

The family also says Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made "unfounded and inflammatory" remarks to media, calling into question whether Jalina was wearing a seat belt.

Jalina’s father, Daniel Harrell, told FOX 13 his daughter had clearly visible injuries from her seat belt.

Sheriff's deputy stands near scene of fatal crash. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Sheriff Judd's inflammatory remarks proves of his inability to accept responsibility for Sergeant Swann's negligent actions, and we are concerned for the integrity of the investigation due to strong credibility concerns of the Polk County Sheriff's Office," organizers stated in their release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond to the family’s claims.

Monday’s press conference will take place outside of the Auburndale Police Department at 6 p.m.