Jacksonville man accused of beating dog charged with felony cruelty to animals

DeLand police officers on Saturday arrested a Jacksonville man accused of beating a dog.

Officers responded to a residence on N. Marydell Ave. after receiving an animal complaint. According to the reporting party, they witnessed a dog tethered to a tree being subjected to blows with sticks, purportedly for scratching a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the dog, identified as Stella, a 5-year-old female Tan Chow Mix. Stella bore visible signs of distress, according to a police report, with a tightly knotted strap around her neck causing severe discomfort. Bleeding profusely from her nose, eye, and mouth, Stella exhibited clear indicators of physical trauma, officers said.

Officers had previously encountered the dog, which they described as "non-aggressive," but this time, they said, she appeared visibly frightened and exhibited labored breathing through her muzzle.

Further examination of the scene revealed a substantial amount of blood in the driveway, with evidence suggesting the dog had suffered extensive injuries, including defecation, due to the severity of the beating. Nearby, officers discovered a rock and a beer bottle stained with blood, which they believe was used to beat the animal.

During the course of the investigation, officers interviewed 37-year-old Naaman P. McGregor, who claimed to have kicked the dog in self-defense. However, officers believed his account to be at odds with the severity of Stella's injuries and the absence of any immediate threat posed by the animal.

Subsequently, the dog's owner arrived at the scene and promptly transported Stella to a veterinary facility for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

McGregor was taken into custody and charged with felony cruelty to animals. He was later booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail, from which he has since been released on bond.