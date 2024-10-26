Port Orange shooting leaves 1 dead, suspected shooter 'being interviewed,' officials say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One person has been killed in a shooting Saturday night in Port Orange, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
According to VSO, the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Jackson Lane. One person is dead, and the alleged shooter was "being interviewed," officials said.
"All parties involved in the incident are accounted for," VSO said.
The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the investigation is "active" and that additional information would be released later.
