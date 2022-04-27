'Jack Skellington' popcorn bucket returns to Disney World this week

article

Let the frenzy begin!

Walt Disney World is celebrating "Halfway to Halloween" and nothing says spooky season like the famous Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." To give fans an extra treat, Disney is releasing a light-up Jack Skellington popcorn bucket this week that was previously only available to Annual Passholders!

Disney Parks posted a TikTok video showing the bucket shaped like Jack's head that lights up in several colors.

RELATED: Figment popcorn buckets are back at EPCOT: How to get one without standing in line

The bucket will be available from April 28 through May 1 at Liberty Square Popcorn Cart and various outdoor vending carts. There is a limit of 2 per person.

If you're a popcorn bucket collector, you probably remember the insane, hours-long lines that the Figment bucket caused at EPCOT back in January. The coveted buckets showed up on eBay hours later at much higher prices. To curb the frenzy a bit, guests were soon given the option to reserve a pick-up time for their bucket through the ‘My Disney Experience’ app.

No information has been released on if the Jack Skellington buckets will be able to be reserved, so until then, prepare to wait just incase.