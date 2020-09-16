Ivanka Trump to campaign in Tampa on Thursday

article

Ivanka Trump will travel to Tampa on Thursday to campaign for her father's re-election bid.

President Trump's campaign announced that his daughter and White House adviser will come to Tampa to hold a "fireside chat" with local leaders.

“Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

She added, "President Trump will continue to be a champion for the people of Florida in his second term."

The event is scheduled to take place at noon, though a location and other participants have not yet been announced.