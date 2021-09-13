'It was really crazy': The man behind cat rescue at Miami Hurricanes game speaks to FOX 35

The man who helped to catch the cat at the Miami Hurricanes game Saturday is speaking to FOX 35 about the moment that's gone viral.

Video from Miami Hurricanes fans at Hard Rock Stadium showed the cat dangling from the side of a balcony in the stands. The cat then let go and dropped down to Craig Cromer and his wife who were holding the American flag Saturday when the cat fell.

"They were trying to rescue it from up above, which I think actually drove it further down toward me. So, I’m thinking, ‘Man, I’m going to have to catch this cat and that’s not going to be an easy feat,'" Cromer said.

Cromer is a season ticket holder and also works at the University of Miami's facilities department.

"He’s hanging from one paw and I’m like, ‘OK, here he comes’ and I’m telling my wife ‘make sure you hold it tight’ and the cat fell and he hit that flag really hard," Cromer said.

It wasn't the "purfect" catch but it broke the cat's fall and the cat fell into another flag adjacent to theirs.

That's when students held the cat up in the air and the crowd went wild.

"Right now, there’s a black and white cat with a blue collar that’s lucky to be alive," Cromer said.

Officials at the Hard Rock Stadium say they aren't exactly sure where the cat is now, but Cromer says he's thankful a crowd of energetic football fans were able to help the cat get back on its paws.

"That was one of the best things that came out of it, was the fact that everyone was cheering for the cat," Cromer said.