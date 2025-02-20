Is toll for I-4 Express lanes going up? What we know about 'dynamic' pricing proposal

Is the toll to use the Interstate 4 Express lanes in Orange County going up? Reports have surfaced in the last 24 hours about "dynamic" pricing coming to the I-4 Express lanes through downtown Orlando.

Here is what we know and do not know.

Is ‘dynamic’ pricing coming to I-4 Express lanes?

What we know:

Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose, of District 5, posted an image on her Facebook page this week of what appears to be an FDOT document titled: "Dynamic Tolling on I-4 Express."

According to that document, it explains that FDOT oversees dynamic tolling, what it means, and how it operates.

What is "dynamic" tolling?

Essentially, this would allow the price (or toll) to use the I-4 Express lanes to change in real-time throughout the day, depending on how much demand there is for the lanes at a certain time.

With dynamic tolling, drivers would see a "small increase" during busier times – or peak times: 6-a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, according to the shared document.

How much is the toll on the I-4 Express lanes right now?

Right now, the toll to use theI-4 Express Lane is $0.50 per segment.

How much will the toll be under dynamic pricing?

What we don't know:

That we do not know. The document notes a "small increase" during peak times and that "travel data indicates tolls are not expected to rise significantly upon transitioning to dynamic tolling."

It's unclear what the cap would be – if there is one. It's also unclear when this new pricing model would begin.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) several times for more information regarding the potential change. Emails and messages have not been returned. Commissioner Rose has not commented beyond her Facebook post. A spokesperson for the City of Orlando deferred FOX 35 to FDOT.

FDOT: Dynamic pricing is successful

According to the document, dynamic tolling has been implemented on 95 Express in South Florida, which has been "successful."

FDOT, in the document, highlights that Express Lanes are a better travel option for drivers because it prohibits larger vehicles and trailers, manages congestion, improves safety, offers reliable travel time, and is easy to use. The document states that drivers save 4 or more minutes.