Investment firm CEO James Fishback joins growing field in Florida’s 2026 governor’s race

The Brief James Fishback, a 30-year-old CEO and former federal DOGE adviser, has entered Florida’s 2026 governor’s race, joining an increasingly crowded Republican field. He’s running on an affordability-focused platform while proposing aggressive shifts on immigration, taxes, and energy. The race remains fluid as several high-profile Republicans consider jumping in.



Florida’s 2026 race for governor is drawing new contenders as the field rapidly expands on both sides of the aisle.

The latest entrant, James Fishback, is positioning himself as a conservative focused on affordability and sharp policy shifts.

What we know:

James Fishback, a 30-year-old investment firm CEO and recent consultant for the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced Monday that he will run for Florida governor in 2026.

Fishback joins an already crowded Republican field that includes U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, with Lt. Gov. Jay Collins still considering a bid. On the Democratic side,

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is competing with former GOP congressman-turned-Democrat David Jolly.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Lt. Gov. Jay Collins or First Lady Casey DeSantis—whose names continue circulating in political circles—will officially enter the race.

Fishback has outlined sweeping proposals, but specifics on strategy and fiscal impacts have not yet been provided.

The backstory:

Fishback, CEO of Azora in Madison, Florida, rose to prominence earlier this year through national media appearances as a "DOGE adviser," where he proposed a federal plan awarding $5,000 "DOGE Dividends" to U.S. taxpayers.

Although former President Donald Trump said the idea was "under consideration," no payments were ever issued. His decision to run comes after weeks of speculation, as political insiders noted his increased public visibility and growing interest from conservative networks.

Big picture view:

Florida’s gubernatorial race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the country as Gov. Ron DeSantis leaves office due to term limits.

The Republican field is likely to be influenced heavily by former President Trump, who has already endorsed Byron Donalds.

Fishback is attempting to carve out a lane focused on affordability, immigration restrictions, and energy concerns—issues resonating with parts of the GOP base as Florida’s population and cost of living continue to surge.

What they're saying:

Fishback praised the current governor while pledging to continue his legacy.

"Ron DeSantis made this the greatest state in our union. I'd be honored to succeed him as Florida's next governor."

In his campaign video emphasizing affordability, Fishback told voters, "We’ve got to build on the affordability mandate… to make it easier for you to buy groceries, to get a great paying job, to retire with dignity."

His platform also includes halting H-1B visas, blocking AI data centers, and eliminating homestead property taxes—positions he argues will protect Florida residents from rising costs.