Man wanted after woman, young child found murdered at Dover mobile home: ‘Extremely gruesome’

A "dangerous" suspect is wanted after investigators said he murdered a woman he was in a relationship with, and his young child, inside a Dover mobile home on Wednesday.

Authorities with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office swarmed the 3700 block of Sumner Road after receiving a 911 call from a roommate who lives in the mobile home. Officials said the roommate found both victims.

Deputies arrived to find an "extremely gruesome scene," according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

He said during a late evening news conference that the woman was found dead, lying in a puddle of her own blood in the backyard of the mobile home. Deputies also found the child, who is believed to be between 4 and 5 years old, dead inside the mobile home.

Both victims were beaten to death by "blunt force trauma," the sheriff said.

The suspect, Angel Cuz-Choc, is now wanted by deputies. Chronister said he ran off after the murders and is considered dangerous by law enforcement. Cuz-Choc is described as a Hispanic male.

Pictured: Angel Cuz-Choc. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez is also on scene as deputies issue a search warrant on the mobile home to collect evidence or anything that can help lead them to the suspect.

Numerous Hillsborough deputies and detectives, as well as the aviation and K9 units, are all searching for Cuz-Choc.

Deputies could be seen on aerials Thursday morning searching through fields outside the mobile home, and multiple patrol vehicles were parked outside the home.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by calling (813) 247-8200.