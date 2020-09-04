Investigators identify 2 people shot dead inside SUV in East Orange County

Two people who were found shot dead inside an SUV along State Road 50 in Bithlo have been identified.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the Dustin Hunter, 30, and Amber Lynn Sutorus, 30, were found in the vehicle on Thursday. Both had been shot.

Their next of kin have been notified.

Deputies say around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to East Colonial Drive and Shepard Road in reference to a vehicle striking a guardrail.

"When deputies arrived they located two people unresponsive inside the vehicle."

Hunter and Sutorus were later declared deceased. The sheriff's office has not released what led up to the shooting or if they are looking for any suspect.