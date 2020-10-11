Investigation launched after fatal shooting in Orange County

article

A man is dead after a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to Singing Creek Lane just after midnight on Sunday in response to a shooting.

MORE NEWS: Trump to hold first rally back after COVID-19 diagnosis in Sanford

They said that upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is reportedly ongoing.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.