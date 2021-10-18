Investigation launched after deadly shooting in Orange County

Deputies say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened near the intersection of Texas Avenue and West Pine Street in Orlando.

"A Deputy Sheriff was flagged down at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations building by a woman claiming her friend was shot," they said.

A 29-year-old victim reportedly had at least one gunshot wound to his body and was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to deputies, preliminary information indicates that the victim was injured initially near the intersection of Texas Avenue and West Pine Street in Orlando. However, the death investigation is still ongoing.

This story is developing, check back for updates.