Invest 93L: Florida in projected path of potential tropical system in Gulf of Mexico

A possible tropical system approaching the Gulf of Mexico – and possibly headed toward Florida – is likely to strengthen and develop into a tropical depression over the next day or two, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Known as Invest 93L, the area of low pressure was located near Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula on Saturday morning. The NHC said showers and thunderstorms were continuing to show signs of organization and confidence that the system would develop has continued to increase.

There is a 70% chance that system will become a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and 90% chance over the next seven days, the NHC said.

Where is Invest 93L headed?

Invest 93L is expected to continue to move northward over the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Exactly where it will go isn't certain at this time.

However, most models predict it will continue to turn east and travel across Florida.

Tracking Invest 93L: What are we expecting in Florida?

Florida should remain on guard and prepared for possible impacts as soon as Tuesday and Wednesday, according to FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. Regardless of where the system lands, heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Be prepared just in case

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a tweet that he's instructed Florida's Emergency Management Team to prepare for a possible tropical system to reach Florida.

"Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possilbe impacts early next week," he said.

What is an invest?

An invest system is short for "investigative system" or "area of interest." The invest tag is reserved for areas of disturbed weather being monitored for potential tropical development.

Once the National Hurricane Center expresses interest in a potential system, spaghetti forecast models are generated, which can help forecast where a particular system may travel.

Invests are identified by numbers ranging from 90-99, and the letter "L" is attached if the system is located in the North Atlantic. These numbers are rotated throughout the season and re-used if necessary.

This system of identification is crucial to forecasters, especially if there are multiple tropical disturbances being tracked in a particular area at the same time.