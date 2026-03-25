Intoxicated man crashes car into Daytona Beach Airport fence, attempts to enter occupied plane, deputies say

The Brief An intoxicated man was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle through a security gate at the Daytona Beach International Airport. Volusia County deputies said the man attempted to enter an occupied, running aircraft. The breach occurred at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University flight ramp, where university security and airport staff intervened to resolve the situation safely before the FBI and local deputies arrived.



Workers are currently replacing a fence at the Daytona Beach Airport after deputies reported that an intoxicated individual drove through a gate onto the airfield.

At around 4:20 p.m., March 25, an intoxicated man drove a vehicle through a gate at Daytona Beach Airport's international terminal, the Volusia County Sheriff's office confirmed. An airport spokesperson said the man breached a security fence onto an active taxiway and through an active runway.

What we know:

The driver – who has not been publicly identified by authorities at this time – was stopped by an airport operations agent before he ran away and attempted to get inside two training planes, the airport spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University confirmed an incident occurred on the ramp at Embry-Riddle's flight department.

At around 7:30 p.m., workers were seen securing a fence at the Daytona Beach Airport.

Flight operations at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle is located next to the Daytona Beach Airport.

The university offers flight courses through its flight department that operates 51 weeks a year. "With more than 900 flight students and 120-plus flight instructors, Embry‑Riddle is the largest aviation training center in Central Florida," the university said on its website.

The university has a flight ramp on the east side of the airport.

Response to Daytona Beach Airport incident

The university said officers responded to the incident immediately and the situation was resolved safely.

The university is cooperating with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in its investigation.

What's next:

Volusia County deputies reported the man is in custody and is being interviewed. The VSO Domestic Security Unit is on scene with the FBI, deputies said.

He has multiple pending charges, the sheriff's office said.

No airport operations were affected, the airport said.