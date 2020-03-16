Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 in Florida

The newly identified COVID-19 virus refers to the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. This virus is different from the previously identified coronaviruses 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 which have been known to circulate among humans causing mild illness likened to the common cold.

COVID-19 was previously thought to only infect animals but has now emerged to spread among people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the first infections were associated with live animal markets in China but can spread person-to-person globally.

A live-updating map of novel coronavirus cases, courtesy of ARCGIS and the Florida Department of Health. You can zoom in and out and also scroll the map in different directions.