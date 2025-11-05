Insurance won’t cover repairs of collapsed bridge in Eustis neighborhood, families say

The Brief A Lake County bridge collapse has left families stranded, with insurance refusing to cover repair costs. Residents face safety risks and displacement while officials determine who is responsible. Local nonprofits are providing temporary housing as residents seek long-term solutions.



A bridge collapse in Lake County has left dozens of families stranded and unable to return home after a recent storm caused extensive structural damage.

The bridge served as the only access point to several homes in Spring Ridge Estates in Eustis, cutting off vehicle access entirely.

The backstory:

The bridge collapse occurred during a severe storm that swept through the area, damaging the only road connecting several homes.

Residents like Devona Alwine assumed their homeowners or flood insurance would help cover the costs. However, insurance adjusters later told them the bridge is considered outside their property coverage limits, leaving them to pay out of pocket for access restoration.

Residents who remain nearby are forced to park and walk or live elsewhere while repairs are sorted out.

Authorities have not provided a timeline for when the bridge will be rebuilt or when residents can return home.

What they're saying:

Residents tell FOX 35 they are still waiting for updates from city and county officials about next steps.

"You cannot drive anything across this bridge — not even a golf cart," said Eustis resident Devona Alwine, who has been displaced since the storm. "We have to live basically off property somewhere else in our vehicles… it just takes a toll on everybody."

Alwine added, "That’s like a slap in the face to me," after learning her insurance wouldn’t cover the damage.

Insurance expert Karl Susman said such exclusions are common.

"If there’s physical loss to your home that’s covered, then the resulting loss from that would also be covered," he explained. "If some other event occurs, that would not be covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy."

Susman advised residents to "find out what responsible party is going to be handling the reconstruction of this bridge and see if there’s a way they can obtain some type of indemnification."

This story was written based on information shared by residents of Spring Ridge Estates in Eustis.




