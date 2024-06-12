Inside the Real-Time Crime Center at the Osceola County Sheriff's Office

FOX 35 News offers an inside look at real-time crime-fighting in Osceola County, where deputies leverage advanced technology to enhance police work efficiency.

Thousands of cameras installed across the county feed into a central location, dubbed a "game changer" by Sheriff Marcos Lopez. The sheriff emphasized that the system is not invasive for law-abiding citizens. The network of cameras is strategically placed at busy intersections, on public buses, inside district schools, and worn by deputies, all feeding into the Real-Time Crime Center.

"Bad guys are using technology, so sometimes they're more advanced than us, so why not we use it for good?" Sheriff Lopez said.

The technology allows deputies to respond more quickly and reduces the time spent on investigations, eliminating some procedural delays.

"Under non-normal circumstances, you'd have to get a subpoena, a search warrant, and deal with red tape," Lopez explained. "This cuts out some of that red tape when time is of the essence."

The Real-Time Crime Center is vital during searches and active shooter scenarios, allowing law enforcement to pinpoint locations and swiftly deploy officers. Sheriff Lopez highlighted the system's role in decreasing violent crime in the county year over year, attributing technology as a significant factor.

"It's been used for great things and not-so-great things, but either way, the result is always positive," said Donna Sita, crime analyst supervisor.

The center, which debuted in 2021, is set to expand under Lopez's leadership to include facial recognition, weapon recognition, and drone technology.

"You start bringing that technology in and getting your law enforcement office up to date on that, I think it really puts a dent on crime, and criminals will really have second thoughts on coming here and doing these types of things," Lopez added.

The sheriff noted that violent crime numbers in his jurisdiction are lower than in previous years, a testament to the technology's impact on crime reduction in Osceola County.