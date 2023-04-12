Poppy Park shooting: Teen, man killed after firing at each other after argument; innocent woman also dead

Three people were killed, including an innocent woman, and two others were hurt after a teenager and a man began shooting at each other following an argument near a community park in Orlando on Easter Sunday, according to police.

Police identified the victim killed as Patriza Deterville, 33. She was one of three innocent females hit during the gunfire exchange between 17-year-old Tristan Morgan and 38-year-old Jamal Watson. The other two victims are recovering, police said.

According to homicide detectives, there was an event happening at Poppy Park on Wescott Lane, which led to traffic being stopped along the street.

Morgan and a group of friends were walking past the park when they approached Watson, the driver of a purple Lamborghini, and an argument broke out, police said. Shortly after, investigator said Morgan and Watson began shooting simultaneously, killing each other.

A third shooter – a female – was believed to involved in the incident, officials said during a news conference Wednesday. Officers said she has been accounted for and is cooperating with the investigation. The State Attorney's Office will determine whether she will face charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with photos, videos, or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department.