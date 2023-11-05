'Innocent people are dying': Daytona Beach protesters call for ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens of protesters gathered in Daytona Beach with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A group of protesters gathered in front of Daytona Beach City Hall on Saturday with signs and their voices calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the death toll continues to rise in the Israel-Hamas War.

"Both sides are suffering. Why? Because of a group of people and a leader who’s doing what? They are destroying innocent lives that will never be put back together. We’re here to say no to that. No to Hamas," said Linda McGee a protester.

More than 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and 1,400 people killed in Israel since the start of the war. Those in Daytona Beach called this a humanitarian crisis.

"Innocent people are dying. Thousands of people, thousands and thousands of people," said one protester.



"I want our community to stand with the truth. To stand with the innocent, with the people of Palestine. And be there for our brothers and sisters who are suffering," added another at the rally.



President Joe Biden called for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas War this week.

In response, Governor Ron DeSantis shared a post on social media saying in part, "The Biden Admin is also pressuring Israel to agree to a 'humanitarian pause' - which is the same as a dangerous ceasefire. Both are a gift to Hamas, give time for Hamas to rearm and prepare for more attacks against Israel, risk the lives of brave Israeli soldiers, and make it harder for Israel to eradicate Hamas."

But for those in Daytona Beach this weekend, they say they worry about more innocent civilian lives lost.

"We have to come together as a country and say no to this. The people of Israel have to say no. The people of Palestine have to say no we deserve better than this. And those leaders in Hamas – they need to go. Need to go," said McGee.