Injured bald eagle in Florida being treated at veterinary hospital dies

We have a sad update on an injured American Bald Eagle being cared for in Melbourne.

On February 27, staff at Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital euthanized "Freedom," the Bald Eagle. The injured bird was brought to the hospital by Wild Florida Rescue last week. Rescuers suspect that a snake or spider may have bitten the eagle.

According to the rescue’s co-founder, Heather Pepe, Freedom’s infection had spread too far, and state coordinators made the tough call to put the bird down. Freedom’s death comes on the heels of a rough year for Bald Eagles following last year’s avian flu outbreak.