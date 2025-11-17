Indoor Football League’s Massachusetts Pirates relocating to Orlando

The Brief The Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League are relocating to Orlando and will begin play at the Kia Center in 2026. Team leaders say the move positions the franchise for growth in a larger market, bringing fast-paced indoor football to the city alongside the newly arrived Orlando Storm of the UFL. Rob Keefe, a former Orlando Predators coach, has been named head coach as the Pirates prepare for their inaugural Orlando season.



Orlando is about to host two professional football leagues, with the Massachusetts Pirates announcing they will relocate to the city and join the sports lineup at the Kia Center.

The Pirates, part of the Indoor Football League, are moving from Massachusetts to Florida and will begin playing in Orlando in 2026.

What they're saying:

The team said the move marks a major step as the franchise looks to expand its fan base and presence in a larger market.

"We’re excited to be here in Orlando," co-founder, president and general manager Jawad Yatim said. "The Indoor Football League is going into its 18th season. Outside of the NFL, we’re the longest continuously running league in America."

The IFL season starts immediately after the NFL wraps up and finishes before its next season begins. Founded in 2017, the Pirates quickly became one of the league’s top teams, reaching multiple title games and winning the championship in 2021.

"For those who haven’t been to an indoor football game, it’s the outdoor game inside," Yatim said. "It’s a 50-yard field. It’s fast-break football, and we’ve got some outstanding talent."

Rob Keefe has been named head coach. Keefe previously led the Orlando Predators (2014-16) to three straight playoff appearances and two league titles.

The move follows the recent arrival of the Orlando Storm of the United Football League. The Storm will play at Inter&Co Stadium, while the Pirates will play at the Kia Center.

The Pirates will take the field for their inaugural Orlando season in 2026.