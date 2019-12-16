‘Indisputably better’: Barack Obama says world would see ‘significant improvements’ if run by women

article

Speaking at a private event on leadership in Singapore, former President Barack Obama said that the world would see “significant improvements” if every country was run by women, BBC News reported.

"Now women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]," Obama said, according to the BBC.

"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes," added Obama.

The former president also expressed the importance of stepping aside when asked if he would ever make a return to political leadership, saying that “old men not getting out of the way,” is tied to the world’s problems.

"If you look at the world and look at the problems it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way," he said.

"It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power," Obama said.