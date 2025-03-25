Indian River Lagoon restoration: $100 million set aside by state to enhance water quality

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $389 million in water quality projects across Florida, including $100 million for the Indian River Lagoon. The funding will help upgrade wastewater facilities, reduce runoff, and transition septic systems to sewer connections. Statewide efforts aim to remove millions of pounds of pollutants annually.



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars n water quality projects across Florida, including $100 million for the Indian River Lagoon.

Over $389 million in grants awarded across Florida

What we know:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more than $389 million in new grants to enhance water quality and quantity across Florida. Of that, $100 million will go toward restoring the Indian River Lagoon, one of North America’s most biologically diverse estuaries.

The funding will help upgrade wastewater facilities, transition septic systems to sewer connections, and reduce harmful runoff in Brevard County. The grants, allocated with assistance from Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, aim to curb nutrient pollution and improve long-term water health.

What we don't know:

While the grant allocations have been determined, specific timelines for project completion remain unclear. Officials have not yet provided details on when construction and infrastructure improvements will begin or how long they will take.

And while 31 high-priority projects were chosen from 348 submissions requesting over $2.2 billion in funding, information on which projects did not make the cut and whether future funding rounds will be available has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

The Indian River Lagoon has long faced environmental challenges, with pollution, algal blooms, and habitat degradation threatening marine life and local economies. Runoff from septic tanks and wastewater systems has contributed to high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous, fueling harmful algae growth. State and local leaders have worked for years to secure funding for restoration efforts, making this investment a significant step in ongoing conservation efforts.

Big picture view:

Beyond the Space Coast, the state is committing additional resources to Florida’s waterways. The Caloosahatchee Watershed Grant Program will receive $25 million, while $20 million is earmarked for the Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant Program. Across Florida, these projects are expected to remove over 1.1 million pounds of nitrogen and 286,000 pounds of phosphorous each year, helping to improve water conditions statewide.

What they're saying:

"This is the most biologically diverse estuary in all of North America, and it’s a key economic driver for the region and the state," Gov. DeSantis said at the announcement in Palm Bay on Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of the upgrades, saying the funding will help "upgrade wastewater facilities, convert septic systems to sewer, and reduce harmful runoff."

