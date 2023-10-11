Florida schools latest target in escalating cyber attacks

If school districts didn't have enough to deal with already, they're now having to keep a close eye out for hackers and scammers.

In the last two months, at least two schools in Florida have been hit by hackers or scammers. This includes Flagler Public Schools in Central Florida.

Cybersecurity experts and even the FBI have put out warnings that schools are increasingly becoming targets. The Associated Press reports 48 districts in the U.S. have been hit this year by ransomware – already three more than last year.

"Schools have become low-hanging fruit," said Jake Chanenson, Ph.D. student at The University of Chicago.

Jake Chanenson co-authored a study released this year specifically about privacy, security, and data risks impacting school districts.

Considering what he's found in his research, he wasn't too surprised to learn about the recent phishing scam affecting Flagler Public Schools.

The sheriff's office confirmed it's investigating a fraud scheme that may have cost the district more than $700,000.

Chanenson says hackers and scammers are going after school districts because they know districts have money and sensitive data, but lack what other big companies have. "They don't have the same resources, training, and awareness that banks and large companies have when it comes to shoring up their cybersecurity defenses," said Chanenson.

A 2023 study by the Consortium for School Networking found 66% of districts surveyed in the US lack a full-time cybersecurity position.

Chanenson reiterated while districts have money to steal, they often don't have big enough budgets for huge cybersecurity protection.

"I don't think this is schools, you know holding money in a pot somewhere, that they're just not using or using for less effective purposes. I think they're putting every dollar to work, they just need more money," said Chanenson.

Others realize it. In August, the Federal Communications Commission proposed a pilot program to provide $200 million to schools across the country for cybersecurity resources.

FOX 35 News reached out to local school districts to find out how they're tackling cybersecurity issues.

Five of the seven districts in Central Florida responded by the time this story aired.

Brevard Public Schools, The Schools District of Osceola County, Lake County Schools, Flagler Public Schools, and Volusia County Schools confirmed they all provide some type of cybersecurity training for staff. Lake County says it also conducts periodic tests.

Four districts confirmed they specifically have an IT Team or Full-Time Cybersecurity staff members.

As for money spent on tech services – including devices, salaries, software, and infrastructure – districts are spending hundreds of thousands to millions based on budget information available online.

It's an expensive venture. Some districts say sales taxes and property taxes are helping fund technology services.