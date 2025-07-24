Florida grandparents killed by grandchild in West Melbourne shooting, deputies say

The Brief A Florida couple was killed by their grandchild in a shooting that took place Wednesday night in West Melbourne. One other person was injured during the shooting, and they are expected to fully recover. The grandchild, 22-year-old Jeremyah Campbell, has been arrested on several charges, including second-degree murder.



A Florida couple was killed by their grandchild in a shooting that took place Wednesday night in West Melbourne, according to deputies. One other person was injured during the shooting.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said they have now arrested the 22-year-old grandchild for the alleged murder.

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting

What we know:

A 22-year-old from Texas, Jeremyah Campbell, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his grandparents, George and Mary White, in a shooting that took place Wednesday night in a neighborhood at Washington Street and Milwaukee Ave in West Melbourne.

One other person, a 25-year-old neighbor, was injured during the shooting. However, deputies said they received non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Officials said George White and the neighbor were shot outside the home, while Mary White was shot inside the home.

Campbell is being held on no bond at the Brevard County Jail. He is facing charges including two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied residence.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank our deputies and West Melbourne police officers who initially responded to this call, along with the agents and crime scene, for their hard work on this investigation," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. "We ask that you keep the White’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time!"

The backstory:

According to deputies, the shooting began shortly after 8 p.m. when a man ran to a neighbor’s house across the street, saying that his wife had been shot.

Shortly after, more gunshots were fired, striking both the man and his neighbor. The man that was asking for help was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The neighbor was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities found the man's wife dead inside a home.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.