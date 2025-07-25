Lake Mary All-Star to play for Team USA in U-12 Baseball World Cup

The Brief Lake Mary All-Star Christopher Chikodroff has been chosen to play for Team USA in the U-12 Baseball World Cup, held in Taiwan from July 25 to August 3. The tournament features top international teams competing for medals in the 11-12 age group. Chikodroff, who helped Lake Mary win the Little League World Series last year, says he’s honored to wear the USA jersey.



Lake Mary’s star Little Leaguer has been selected to represent Team USA at the U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan, one year after helping his team win the Little League World Series.

What we know:

Lake Mary All-Star, Christopher Chikodroff, has been selected for the U-12 Baseball World Cup.

The tournament is being held in Taiwan from July 25 to August 3.

It is a premier international baseball championship for players aged 11 and 12, organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

What they're saying:

"It feels awesome, once you put that jersey on, the whole USA is rooting for you, and it's just a big deal to be honored to play for your country," said Christopher Chikodroff.

Last year, Chikodroff was one of the Lake Mary All-Stars who claimed the Little League World Series title.

"When I started playing for Little League last year, I wasn't as good as I am right now. So after we won the World Series, it was a dream come true," said Chikodroff. "But I told myself that once I get back home, I'll keep getting better and keep showing off my talent to other people."

Lake Mary Little League Manager Jonathan Anderson is more than proud to see him in a different uniform, but this time with USA across his chest.

"They're going to play the Dominican, they're going to play they're going to play Cuba teams, all teams from around the country have made baseball teams, and they're going and they're going to compete for medals. That's a big deal," said Anderson.