Florida man accused of dogfighting operation at Deland home; 29 dogs seized

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly running a dogfighting operation at his home in DeLand.

Deputies said they seized 29 dogs from the suspect's property, many showing visible signs of neglect and injury.

The suspect, Jason Biggers, was arrested on charges including aggravated animal cruelty and fighting or battling animals.

What we know:

According to an arrest report, the Lake County SWAT team served a search warrant for a property on 3rd Street where they found dogs that had scarring on the front half of their bodies — injuries consistent with training of organized dogfighting.

The dogs were reportedly tethered with heavy logging chains and kept in makeshift kennels that were too small and restricted their movement. Investigators also noted the dogs had no access to clean water, lacked proper shelter, and were surrounded by trash, feces, and other debris.

Deputies said Biggers also attempted to throw away a cooler containing 20 grams of marijuana.

Additional items related to dogfighting were also found on the property.

Biggers was taken into custody and booked into the Lake County Jail.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the alleged dogfighting operation had been active or whether others were involved.