Increase in COVID-19 testing in Central Florida ahead of holiday

COVID-19 testing sites across Central Florida are experiencing bigger lines ahead of the Christmas holiday.

A couple of major sites had to shut down early on Saturday, including the Orange County Convention Center because they reached capacity.

At the Orange County Convention Center, there are three different tests. There is a self-swab test and a nurse administered for active COVID infections. Those get sent to a lab for testing. There is also an anti-body blood test that gives you results in 15 minutes.

Officials say it's important to know your COVID status, especially if you plan to celebrate the holidays with loved ones this year. Mayor Jerry Demings says that help may be on the way with vaccines heading to the state.

"Our state may be receiving additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. Our healthcare workers and firefighter-paramedics are standing ready to help disseminate any vaccines we receive."

You can get tested any day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

