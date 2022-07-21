'Implied he had a weapon': Daytona Beach Police search for convenience store robber

article

Deputies are attempting to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at Daytona Beach - the man claimed he had a weapon on him.

The Daytona Beach Police released a video on Twitter this afternoon of a man going into a convenience store and pointing his hand, covered in a black plastic bag, toward the cashier. The cashier assumed a weapon was under the plastic bag and complied with the man's orders, based on video footage.

"Do you recognize him?" DBPD says, "We got him on video robbing a convenience store while implying that he had a weapon." Twitter comments also claimed the man's jacket in the video was "an unusual jacket."

The Daytona Beach Police ask if anyone is able to identify this man, to please contact Det. Collin Howell at (386) 671-5257 or HowellCollin@DBPD.us regarding Case #220011873.

