Immigrant rights activists block morning traffic on Golden Gate Bridge

Immigrant rights activists on Thursday blocked morning traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge demanding that U.S. Democrats fight for the citizenship of all immigrant families.

The event was organized by the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All.

Activists gave speeches and chanted in English and Spanish on the bridge about 7 a.m., causing cars on the bridge to slow to a halt. They also unfurled banners. The protest lasted 20 minutes. The California Highway Patrol towed several cars away and made an unknown number of arrests.

All lanes of traffic were reopened at 8 a.m.

In a statement, they described what they wanted:

This action takes place as a looming Senate vote on the Budget Reconciliation Bill is being watered down from its $3.5 trillion goal, and which excludes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. Just yesterday the unelected Senate parliamentarian again recommended against a pathway to citizenship in the Budget Reconciliation Bill. The Movement for Citizenship for All (Papeles Para Todos) and the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All releases the following statement:

Each year, federal, state, and local governments receive approximately $120.7 billion in taxes from undocumented immigrants, including $79.7 billion in annual federal taxes, the groups said. And each year, undocumented workers "buoy" the country’s social safety net, paying $17 billion to Social Security and $4 billion to Medicare.

Yet these government programs "unjustly" exclude undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits they’ve paid into, as was grotesquely demonstrated when undocumented families were omitted from federal stimulus relief in 2020 and 2021, despite immigrant families, in particular Black and Latinx immigrants, being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, the organizers wrote in a statement.

They want citizenship for all, free community college tuition, paid family leave and expanded MediCare rights, as some examples of what undocumented immigrants should be afforded.

The activists are demanding that Vice President Kamala Harris and top Democrats in Congress override the decision by the unelected Senate parliamentarian which excludes undocumented immigrants from the budget reconciliation process.

