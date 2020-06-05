'I'm not resisting!': Florida officer filmed kneeling on man's neck during detainment

Video from Sarasota, Florida, shows a police officer placing his knee on a man’s head and neck during his detainment on May 18.

Footage uploaded to Facebook shows the officer kneeling on the man’s neck, reminiscent of the arrest of George Floyd.

“Sir, why am I being detained?” the man screams, as two other police officers look on.

Local news reported the officer was put on leave after the video was posted.