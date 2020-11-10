Expand / Collapse search

'I'm an online bakery': Entrepreneur starts business amid pandemic

By Heather Gustafson
Restaurants and entrepreneurs have had to get creative to keep afloat during the pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. - 2020 has caused many businesses to change the way they do business.

For food businesses around Orlando, many now offer walk up windows for to-go orders. 

Some have reserved parking spaces in front to pick up food.

There are even robots that can deliver food, but those aren’t in Florida 

Locally, you can get plant-based cookies delivered by Kelly-Anne Salazar, owner of Pop Vegan Baking.

“I’m pretty much a one woman circus. I bake everything and then I deliver them straight to the door,” Salazar said.

The 33-year-old former Disney employee was furloughed back in March and later laid off. 

She said during the pandemic she “just needed to do something, basically, so that's when I started baking.”

With no experience in baking vegan goods, it helped that she had a lot of time on her hands. 

Her business is based from Facebook and Instagram. Between the pandemic and election stress, business is booming.

“So in that way, I think it's been good for my business, just to be able to have that contactless delivery for you and then everything is online. I’m an online bakery. I don't have that storefront and that rent.”

The next step for Salazar is to continue delivering, and possibly expanding. 

For now, if you live in Orlando, you can order here: popVeganbaking.com