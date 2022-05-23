'I’m a fighter': 70-year-old Florida woman shoots, kills alleged intruder at her home

article

A 70-year-old woman said she fired a warning shot after a stranger walked into her home Sunday afternoon and wouldn't leave, before ultimately shooting him. The man died at the hospital.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the woman's home Sunday, near Brentwood Street and Farrell Avenue, and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

"He stepped in, and I turned around and I said ‘who the hell are you? What do you want?’ Nothing. This guy never said a word the whole time he was here," said Virginia Morrison, 70, who lives at the home with her partner.

Morrison told FOX 35 in an interview on Monday that she tried to hit the man with a broom, but he would swat it away. She said her partner went to get his gun, and fired a warning shot, but the man would not leave.

She retrieved her gun and went to the background, where the man allegedly walked towards her.

"He started coming toward me and I fired a shot above him. ‘Back of dude,’" Morrison said. "And he just kept coming toward me. So I just lowered my gun and shot him."

"I didn’t realize I hit him but once I looked, he had a hole in his t-shirt and I thought I got him," she said.

Deputies transported the man to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.

"I didn’t know what he was going to do, but I knew I was going to protect myself. I’m a fighter. I’m going to defend myself," Morrison said.

Morrison added that the shooting itself has weighed on her since Sunday.

Advertisement

"I have feelings," she said. I have God in my life. That’s my main thing, wondering if God’s going to forgive me for taking a life. It bothers me."