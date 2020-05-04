Illinois boy who lost parts from all 4 limbs gets ‘Star Wars’-themed multi-grip bionic ‘Hero Arm’

“Star Wars” fans will have trouble topping this 7-year-old’s “May the 4th.”

When he was 2 years old, Ethan Sappington lost parts of all four limbs after contracting sepsis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “researchers estimate about 1 in every 1,900 babies is born with a limb reduction defect in the United States.”

Ethan, now 7, defied the odds, despite only being given a five percent chance of survival.



RELATED: 8-year-old takes first steps after 12-hour brain tumor removal surgery

On April 14, the heroic young boy was given a multi-grip bionic arm, officially making him the youngest person in the United States to wield such a device. Plus, Ethan’s “Hero Arm,” made by Open Bionics, bears an aesthetic that is reminiscent of the beloved “Star Wars” droid BB-8.

“Each Hero Arm is custom-built using 3D printing and 3D scanning technologies,” according to Open Bionics’ website. “The prosthesis is robust, and the socket is comfortable, adjustable and breathable too, which means it’s easy to take on and off while providing you with the best possible fit.”

Open Bionics also offers a Marvel and a “Frozen” version of its Hero Arm. In 2018, the company released a video featuring Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the beloved franchise, where he shared a positive message to children with limb differences.

Advertisement

The tale of Ethan’s bionic arm isn’t the only good “Star Wars” news on May 4. On Monday, a slew of “Star Wars”-related programming was made available on Disney Plus.



RELATED: May the 4th be with you: Disney Plus honors ‘Star Wars Day’ with 3 new releases