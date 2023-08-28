Idalia prompts ULA to scrub Tuesday morning launch of Atlas V from Florida

United Launch Alliance Atlas on Monday said it will delay the liftoff of an Atlas V carrying the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

ULA is citing an abundance of caution as Florida prepares for the arrival of Idalia, which is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall on Wednesday. The storm will be passing to west of the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday and tropical storm-force winds could extend over 100 miles to the east.

The launch team made the decision to return the rocket and payload to the vertical integration facility (VIF).

A new launch date and time have yet to be announced, but the liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.