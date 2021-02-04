ICON Park offering 50 percent off 'The Wheel' attraction if wearing Bucs apparel this weekend

article

Bucs fans! Grab your gear.

ICON Park announced on Thursday that any fan who wears their Bucs jersey or apparel on Saturday or Sunday will receive 50 percent off their ticket to 'The Wheel' attraction.

The Wheel will light up in red, orange, white, and black -- the team's signature colors -- over the weekend, showing their support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

"With Tampa just a short drive away, the entire Central Florida community is rooting for the Buccaneers to win this historic game on their home field," said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. "ICON Park is showing our spirit by lighting The Wheel in the Buccaneer’s team colors, and we have 143 TVs in our many fun venues for sports fans to watch the game."

In addition, there will be lots of places to watch the game at ICON Park. For example, the Tin Roof will show the game on a big screen projector, Buffalo Wild Wings will have the game on multiple televisions, Ole Red will have live music with the game, Tapa Toro will offer a special brunch between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and other restaurants like Uncle Julio's, Yard House, Shake Shack, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's and more will have it on.

