Icon of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship arrives in Florida, official debut set for Jan. 27

The world's largest cruise ship has officially docked at its year-round home in Florida.

Royal Caribbean's highly-anticipated Icon of the Seas cruise ship arrived at Port Miami for the first time on Wednesday and was greeted with celebratory fireboat salutes, banner planes in flight and a community celebration at Pérez Art Museum, officials said in a news release.

The massive ship is gearing up to take vacationers on a 7-night cruise to the Caribbean for its official debut on Jan. 27.

The Icon of the Seas has 20 decks and measures 1,198 feet in length – dethroning the former world’s largest ship, Wonder of the Seas (1,188 feet).

The ship is home to eight ‘neighborhoods,' each one being a destination in and of itself filled with unique experiences, live entertainment, and delicious food and drink choices. Icon of the Seas will be home to seven pools (one for every day of the week), a 55-foot indoor waterfall, the largest waterpark at sea and much more.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Perched at the top of Icon of the Seas, the new AquaDome is a "transformational neighborhood," the company says. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. (Credit: Royal Caribbean International)

Some of the experiences to look forward to on Icon of the Seas are detailed below:

Thrill Island – This lost island adventure is home Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo.

Chill Island – Among the seven pools on board, four are in this three-deck slice of paradise. There’s a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic, the line’s first swim-up bar at sea; Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17, an adults-only retreat; and the serene, infinity-edge Cove Pool. Plus, The Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean’s first frozen cocktail bar.

Surfside – This family-friendly oasis is where grownups can chill at the Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay.

The Hideaway – This neighborhood 135 feet above the ocean and combines good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and breathtaking ocean views. The first suspended infinity pool at sea is at the center of it all.

AquaDome – In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Icon of the Seas is the first in Royal Caribbean’s new Icon Class. Two more ships are expected to join the fleet – one in 2025 called the Star of the Seas, which will set sail from Port Canaveral, and the other in 2026.