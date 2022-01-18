'I want to be an inspiration': Rapper with Down syndrome making dreams come true

A young rapper with Down syndrome is paving the way for people with disabilities.

Arik Ancelin and world-renowned DJ Nitti performed their newest song "True Colors" in Orlando at the Gilt nightclub this weekend.

The duo recently released the song, and for 19-year-old Ancelin, it was a big moment to perform it in front of such a big crowd this weekend.

Ancelin, a Jacksonville native, has Down syndrome but has never let it hold him back. Through the lyrics of the song, Ancelin sings about wanting to be different and show his true colors.

"Makes me feel happy because I do want a lot of people to hear that message," Ancelin said. "I just want them to take away this. You can be different. I want you to be feeling good today. I just want you to be chasing your dreams, and I want them to be happy about themselves."

DJ Nitti spoke with FOX 35 Orlando about how the song holds special meaning to him as his cousin has autism.

"It’s actually very close to my heart to be able to work on music, especially with someone with a disability. And, to treat everyone equally. It's a message that is right up my alley, and it means a lot to him to sing about it. So, I wanted to help him get his message out," Nitti said. "Arik is one of those kids that’s like, ‘I just wanted to work with him because he’s such a cool kid.’"

This isn't Ancelin's first song, either. The rapper has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, as he shows the world that nothing will stop him from achieving his dreams.

"I want to be one of the biggest disability rappers, and I want to be an inspiration to all types of people," Ancelin said.

