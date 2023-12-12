'I have a bomb': Man calls in threat to Florida Taco Bell restaurant, police say

Florida police officers responded to a Taco Bell after the restaurant received a call from a man saying, "I have a bomb," authorities said.

It turned out the threat was non-credible, police said in a Facebook post.

Alachua police were called out to the restaurant located at 15350 NW 144th Way shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday after a person made the threat before the call was disconnected.

Officers searched the area but did not find any potentially suspicious items. The restaurant has since returned to normal operations.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to call the Alachua Police Department at (386) 462-1396.