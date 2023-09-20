'I gotta go': Florida man wanted on 3 felonies arrested for going 40mph in school zone, police say

A Florida man wanted on three felony warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding in a school zone in Port St. Lucie Monday afternoon, according to police.

In addition to his felony warrants, officers charged Gary Grimsley with providing false information to police and resisting without violence, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Officers stopped the 29-year-old Fort Pierce man after he was spotted going 40 mph in a 20 mph school zone in front of Village Green Elementary.

Gary Grimsley (Photos via St. Lucie Jail. Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Grimsley told officers he had no ID and gave them a fake name because he knew he had active felony warrants, police said.

While officers were using their vehicle laptop to try to confirm his identity, Grimsley reportedly got out of his car and told police, "man I’m going to be honest, I gotta go!"

Officers said he ran off from the traffic stop along a canal bank into the woods and was later tased after refusing to stop.

He was booked into the St. Lucie County jail on a $118,250 bond.