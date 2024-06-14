Multiple lanes on I-95 in Brevard County shut down after deadly crash: FHP

article

Multiple lanes on Interstate 95 southbound in Brevard County are shut down after a deadly crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 161 in Sebastian. Traffic is moving, but only on the inside lane, as of 4:30 p.m.

An occupant of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said. The driver of the other car, a 2012 Chevy Malibu, and another passenger in the Corolla were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.