I-75 northbound reopens following multi-vehicle crash in Ocala; 2 seriously injured

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Northbound in Ocala Wednesday afternoon involved four semi-trucks and a Honda Civic, prompting two trauma alerts. About 350 gallons of diesel leaked from one truck, triggering a state warning. All lanes reopened before 8 p.m., though the Exit 352 ramp remains closed for recovery.



Ocala Fire Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to a major multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Northbound just north of mile marker 352, resulting in two trauma alerts and a full closure of the northbound lanes.

What we know:

The incident involved an overturned southbound semi-truck that landed on a northbound Honda Civic and three additional semi-trucks.

Both occupants of the Honda were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts, while the semi-truck drivers were evaluated and found ambulatory. Approximately 350 gallons of diesel leaked from one of the semi-truck’s tanks, prompting a state warning notification.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether any of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. The cause of the semi-truck’s tire failure is under investigation.

The backstory:

Multi-vehicle crashes on I-75 involving commercial trucks are not uncommon in the Ocala area, often leading to extended traffic delays.

Emergency response protocols involve coordination between

Ocala Fire Rescue, the Florida Highway Patrol, Road Rangers, and Marion County Fire Rescue to manage traffic, provide medical care, and handle hazardous materials spills.

What You Need To Know:

The northbound I-75 on ramp at Exit 352 remains closed for vehicle recovery.

