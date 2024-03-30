I-4 westbound lane shift begins Monday night as part of express lane extension project

Expect to see a lane shift on westbound Interstate 4 near the theme parks beginning Monday night. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to extend I-4 Express by 10 miles.

The lane shift will occur west of Daryl Carter Parkway and west of State Road 536. The new traffic pattern will remain in place until spring 2025.

"They are shifting the traffic to the outside shoulder, and that will allow for the traffic on westbound I-4 to be shifted over to the outside lane so that the inside shoulder can be closed to allow for this road work," FDOT District 5 public information director Cindi Lane said Friday.

Once the main project is completed in spring 2027, FDOT will have extended westbound I-4 Express by 10 miles, from west of Sand Lake Road and ending west of State Road 536.

"The extension of the express lanes in the westbound direction will definitely help people who are traveling past the parks, who are taking longer trips. It'll give them that option to bypass that congestion," Lane said.

Lane says work on the eastbound express lanes will begin once more funding is received.