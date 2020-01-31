I-4 under State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs closing nightly for a week

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is temporarily closing Interstate 4 (I-4) under State Road (S.R.) 436 at night from Monday, February 3, to Monday, February 10.

The nightly closures are scheduled to begin as soon as 10 p.m. each night and end by 5 a.m. the following mornings.

The closures are necessary to safely allow crews to progress with bridgework. The scheduled work will require detours for motorists traveling on both I-4 and on S.R. 436.

Detours for motorists traveling on I-4: Motorists traveling on eastbound and westbound I-4 will exit to S.R. 436 and cross S.R. 436 to re-enter I-4. Right turns from the eastbound and westbound I-4 exit ramps onto S.R. 436 will be permitted. Access to I-4 from S.R. 436 however, will be restricted during the nightly closures. Please reference Map 1 and Map 2 on the attached handout.

Detours for motorists headed to eastbound I-4 from S.R. 436: Please reference Map 1.

Detours for motorists headed to westbound I-4 from S.R. 436: Please reference Map 2.

Detours for motorists headed to S.R. 436 east of I-4: Please reference Map 3.

Detours for motorists headed to S.R. 436 west of I-4: Please reference Map 4.

Law enforcement officers will be present during these operations to manage traffic through the interchange. Motorists should maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone. Motorists can plan ahead by checking out I-4 Ultimate’s interactive map for continually updated configurations of I-4 interchanges.



Information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.