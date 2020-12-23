Majority of I-4 Ultimate Project near completion, FDOT says

The I-4 Ultimate Project is moving closer to completion. While commuters may still see those orange barrels along the roadway, the Florida Department of Transporation (FDOT) said that, after five years of construction, the bulk of work is now finished.

If you’ve taken I-4, you may have noticed it’s getting easier to drive through the city.

"It has gotten way better, a lot better, thank God!" said driver Brianne Steiner.

Brandon Lilavois agrees and said, "I’ve noticed that when I get off my exit, it’s a lot quicker, there’s not as much congestion, there aren’t as many delays."

RELATED: Construction on I-4 in Orlando to ramp up amid coronavirus pandemic

FDOT spokesperson Jessica Ottaviano said all non-tolled lanes on either side of what will eventually be the express lanes are open and in their permanent configuration.

Advertisement

"You now have the full 21 miles, without temporary shifts, you’re not going off new pavement to temporary pavement," she added.

As for changes, there have been plenty at State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

"Those ramps have added capacity now and now we don’t expect to have as much traffic onto the mainline to keep traffic moving," explained Ottaviano.

State Road 434 in Longwood has been re-aligned and ramps expanded. Over in Winter Park, the dangerous "Fairbanks Curve" is straighter and safer. But perhaps the biggest change has happened in Downtown Orlando.

"The I-4/408 interchange was huge. Not only did it change for operations and giving each intersection a dedicated ramp to increase safety."

Over in the tourist district, Kirkman Road also has major changes.

"Having a right lane exit is huge for drivers in the tourist area where we have visitors come and the expectation is to have your ramp on the right side of the road."

While there were delays due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances over the last five years, Ottaviano said the majority of the project is on schedule, with a few delays.

"We granted them an extra year to focus on the express lane work and final touches."

"It's definitely worth the wait!" Lilavois said.

Crews still need to add another layer of pavement to the entire length of the project and build the new express lanes. That will be finished next year, FDOT said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.