I-4 lane closures suspended for Thanksgiving

The Florida Department of Transportation has suspended lane closures along Interstate 4 for the I-4 Ultimate construction project until Sunday, December 1.

The lane closures accompany Thanksgiving holiday travel. Peak times for Thanksgiving travel were 3 P p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, but heavier than normal congestion is expected all week according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

According to AAA, 2.6 million people in Florida are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving -- the second-highest number they have recorded since 2005. The company attributes an influx of travelers to Orlando theme parks.

Orlando tops the list of top 10 Thanksgiving destinations based on advance AAA travel bookings. Anaheim, California, home of Disneyland, came in at number two.