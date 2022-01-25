I-4 dinosaur: 'Oh, the things you see in Florida!'

You never know what you might encounter on any given day in America's theme park destination that is Central Florida.

Take a drive down Interstate 4, and you may spot some rides and attractions off in the distance at Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, or Walt Disney World Resort.

Sometimes objects in your mirror are closer than they appear!

"Oh, the things you see in Florida! I saw this driving down I-4," wrote Adam Womack in a Facebook post with a video of what appears to be a leg-less and tail-less Tyrannosaurus rex on a flatbed truck.

He shared the video with FOX 35 News, which included a rousing Jurassic Park score by John Williams. Sadly, we had to remove that music due to copyright issues.

"I edited the video and slowed down the speed of it, so you can get a better look at the big girl!" he wrote.

You can see Adam Womack's original post here to get the full effect.

If you have video or photographs of strange and unusual sights, email us at FOX35Tips@fox.com.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.